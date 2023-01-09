PICTURES: Eastbourne company produces London’s New Year’s Eve firework display

A company based in Eastbourne produced the New Year’s Eve firework show in London last weekend.

More than 100,000 people gathered along the Thames Embankment for the 12-minute display, which featured 12,000 fireworks. This was the first time since 2019 people were able to attend the popular event and millions more watched it online or on TV to see in 2023.

Events agency Identity, based in Westham Business Park, worked closely with the Greater London Authority to develop the ‘with love from London’ theme - sending a powerful message of love and unity to the world.

Identity produced two shows at the same time - the South Bank spectacle to a live audience and an enhanced drone display. They had a team of 55 people on the ground for final preparations which included rigging the lighting and pyrotechnics on the London Eye.

1 . Eastbourne company produces London’s New Year’s Eve firework display (photo from Identity) - Photo: - Photo Sales

2 . Eastbourne company produces London’s New Year’s Eve firework display (photo from Identity) - Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Eastbourne company produces London’s New Year’s Eve firework display (photo from Identity) - Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . Eastbourne company produces London’s New Year’s Eve firework display (photo from Identity) - Photo: - Photo Sales