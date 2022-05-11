Eastbourne hotel features in UK top 25 for Tripadvisor

Ravilious in Blackwater Road has come 21st in the Travellers’ Choice ranking from Tripadvisor. Coming in at number one is The Toulson Court in Scarborough.

This isn’t the first time the local boutique townhouse hotel has been raved about either. In December 2021 it was ranked the best place to stay in Eastbourne, it won the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice for 2021, and it was placed in the top 10 per cent of hotels worldwide by Tripadvisor in October 2020.

Owners Chris and Caroline Harwood said, “We are delighted to be in the top 25 hotels in the country. We pride ourselves on being a family run hotel offering a personal service and we are passionate about providing a welcoming and comfortable environment so for this to be recognised by our guests is very rewarding.

Ravilious owners Caroline and Chris Harwood (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-221105-113014001

“Eastbourne is such a lovely town to visit with so many wonderful independent shops and restaurants and this all helps to create a positive guest experience which is the most important thing for us.”

Ravilious is a Victorian terrace house in the middle of the town’s cultural quarter that has been transformed into eight bedrooms with ensuites.

