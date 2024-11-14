Greggs sign. Photo: UGC

A new Greggs store has opened its doors in Eastbourne (Thursday, November 14).

The bakery chain has brought another branch to the town – this time in Langney Shopping Centre.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Our new shop in Eastbourne has brought eight new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.

"The shop will stock freshly prepared favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and delicious vegan alternatives.

“Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.”

The new branch is one of three Greggs stores in Eastbourne, with one opening up in the town centre back in August.

The store will be open from 7am to 6pm each day, except Sundays when it will be open from 8am to 4pm.