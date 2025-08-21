The owners of an Eastbourne pizza restaurant said they are ‘delighted’ to have regained their five-star hygiene rating.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizza Fratelli and Grill, in Cavendish Place, received the rating following a reinspection by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on August 12.

The owners had called for the reinspection after receiving a one-star rating in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They previously said they were ‘very disappointed’ by the low rating, which they attributed to issues including ‘small holes in the wall’ and ‘one piece of broken flooring’.

Pizza Fratelli and Grill. Photo: Google Street View

A Pizza Fratelli and Grill spokesperson previously said: "A refresher for staff training on a few things is also taking place.

“All will be completed by the end of the week and pictures submitted to the FSA so we can organise a re-inspection as soon as possible to get the correct rating.”

Now, the restaurant has announced it ‘immediately actioned’ areas of improvement pointed out by the inspector, resulting in a new hygiene rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant’s spokesperson added: "We are delighted to regain a five-star rating, not just for us as the owners but most importantly for the customers[...]

"Food standards and hygiene is very important to us and we strive on cleanliness and safe environment to store and safely make the food we serve.

"As we stated before all the points made to us in the previous report was for minor issues like small holes in the walls which needed to be covered and we immediately actioned all the points made to us to regain our five-star rating.”