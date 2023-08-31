Eastbourne pub 'proud' after receiving accreditation in national scheme

The Stage Door on Compton Street was the recipient of the Best Bar None certification, a national scheme that ‘promotes and rewards excellence in licenced premises.’

The pub joins The Hart on Cavendish Place as recipients of the scheme.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Best Bar None said: “We are proud to be Best Bar None certified.

“Acknowledging our venue management, staff training and care, customer safety and welfare and customer service is the best bar none

“Our whole team works incredibly hard to uphold these standards and we are very proud of our achievement.

“So come on by have a pint and a bite to eat in our safe and welcoming pub.”

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Congratulations to The Stage Door Eastbourne for being the latest venue to achieve Best Bar None accreditation!

“Best Bar None is a nationally recognised scheme, supported by the Home Office and drinks industry, that promotes and rewards excellence in licensed premises.

"The scheme helps promote Eastbourne as a safe and vibrant place to go at night so that residents and visitors can feel confident about enjoying an evening out in the town.”

Best Bar None is a national accreditation scheme that works with the Home Office, the alcohol industry, the police and local authorities with the aim of encouraging a safer, more responsible alcohol-related leisure environment by helping to reduce crime, disorder and under age sales.

By awarding accreditation to venues, Best Bar None is recognising and promoting the highest possible operating standards and providing customers with the reassurance of well-managed venues in which to socialise safely.

Best Bar None Eastbourne was launched at a free event at Foundry in The Beacon, Eastbourne, on Wednesday, June 14.

Among the businesses that attended and have signed up to the scheme include The Belgian Café, The Stage Door, Dew Drop Inn, The Eagle, Rainbow Inn, Printer's Playhouse, Crown and Anchor, The Hart, Ninkaci, Foundry, The Crown and Alexandra Arms.