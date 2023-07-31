An Eastbourne restaurant has launched a brand new website for its customers.

Bolognesely, a restaurant on Susans Road serving Mediterranean and British Fusion food, launched its new website on Friday, July 28.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Our website is now live.

“Visit us at bolognesely.co.uk to find out more about our restaurant, our menu and our story, or maybe to look at our delicious home-made Bolognese Sauces.”

The restaurant also recently celebrated its one year anniversary by offering its guests money off as well as a chance for a special reward.

Bolognesely started at home during lock-down in 2021 when owners Adrian and Luis started sharing pasta dishes with our Bolognese Sauce with homeless people who were gathering around Christ Church on Seaside as well as with friends.