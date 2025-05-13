Eastbourne restaurant receives zero-star hygiene rating

A restaurant in Eastbourne has received a zero-star food hygiene rating following an inspection.

Spice Garden, at 6 Church Street, was assessed on March 21, 2025 and received the rating, the lowest of the six possible ratings, following an assessment by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The assessment is based on three categories: hygienic handling of food, cleanliness and condition of facilities, and management of food safety.

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery.

Spice Garden was rated as ‘major improvement necessary’ for both its food safety management and its hygienic handling of food.

It was rated as ‘improvement necessary’ in the cleanliness and condition category.

A statement on the FSA website states: “Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards. The local authority food safety officer has several enforcement options available as well as giving advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.

“The food safety officer will also tell the business how quickly these improvements must be made and this will depend on the type of issue that needs to be addressed.

“If the officer finds that a business’s hygiene standards are very poor and there is an imminent risk to public health, when food may be unsafe to eat, the officer must act to ensure consumers are protected. This could result in stopping part of the business or closing it down completely until it is safe to recommence.”

Spice Garden has been contacted for comment.