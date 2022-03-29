Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway to open for 2022 season

Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway (EMSR) is a family run business and popular attraction on Lottbridge Drove. It closes each winter but welcomes families back in the Spring and this year the season starts on April 2.

EMSR announced it’s opening date on social media.

They said: “Our 2022 season starts on Saturday April 2. This year marks the 30th anniversary of EMSR, we can’t wait to celebrate with you all.”

Steam train rides at Eastbourne Miniature Railway

The attraction will also be holding its popular Easter event again this year on Easter Sunday (April 17). Each child will receive a chocolate treat from the Easter bunny with every train ride.