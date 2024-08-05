A hotel situated on Eastbourne seafront has been sold after being listed for £2,300,000.

The Pier Hotel, a four star hotel on Grand Parade, was sold on July 25, after its listing on Rightmove in 2023.

The hotel was sold through business sale specialists GPS Business Sales.

A spokesperson for GPS Business Sales said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of the sale of the Pier Hotel.

“The hotel has over 30 rooms with a stand-alone bar on the lower ground floor and has been feature of Eastbourne’s seafront for many years.

“We would like to wish the new owner every success with the business, and we are sure it will continue to be popular destination for visitors to the town.”

The property and business had an asking price of £2,300,000.

On the hotel’s website it says that is ‘ideally located opposite Eastbourne’s famous pier, The Pier Hotel commands ‘spectacular’ views from Eastbourne harbour across to the iconic cliffs of Beachy Head.

​The Pier Hotel was privately owned and has 32 bedrooms and one apartment. The hotel was refurbished in the Summer of 2021.

The hotel currently has a 7.5/10 rating on Booking.com from 1,054 reviews.

On the Rightmove listing it stated: “This perfectly positioned hotel offers guests the opportunity to enjoy direct sea views from many of the rooms including the recently modernised restaurant which is located on the raised ground floor. The accommodation also includes two commercial spaces, a café on the ground floor and a separate bar on the lower ground floor, both of which could be operated by the hotel or leased to offer an additional income.“The entire hotel has undergone a major refurbishment over recent years.“The upper floors are serviced by a lift and include a range of bedroom variations to suit the guests, included within this is a two apartment which is currently offered on a popular self-catering basis but may suit a live in Manager or Chef.

“Eastbourne's town centre is within walking distance as it is approximately half a mile away. As well as the Pier the seafront has plenty of other attractions and sights including Redoubt Fortress, Bandstand, Carpet Gardens and Western Lawns - where year-round events are hosted.”

The Pier Hotel have been approached for comment.