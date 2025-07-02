Eastbourne seafront hotel up for sale for £2,400,000

A 37-bedroom hotel on Eastbourne seafront has been put up for sale.

The Eastbourne Riviera Hotel in Marine Parade is for sale at £2,400,000.

The GPS Business Sales listing states: “This outstanding hotel has 37 en-suite guest rooms and enjoys magnificent views across the seafront.

Eastbourne Riviera Hotel in Marine Parade. Picture: Staff

"It is positioned close to the pier, bandstand and town centre and it offers high quality accommodation and food to tourists and visitors to the town.

"Many rooms offer sea views and there is a bright, spacious dining area with the flexibility to be used for functions and formal dining.

"With two separate entrances and staircases, there is potential to develop the property with residential units at the rear while retaining hotel accommodation at the front.

"The property comprises a substantial Edwardian building with accommodation and facilities spread over three floors plus a large basement. All floors are served by a lift and two separate flights of stairs.

"It is presented to a high standard with the current vendors having continued to make many structural and decorative improvements.

"These include upgrading the plumbing/boilers, rewiring, installing quality flooring and fittings, fitting triple-glazing.

“The kitchen has also been upgraded with high quality equipment.

“The ground floor has a bright breakfast dining area, reception, bar, function area with dance floor which can be configured for parties or formal dining, separate function/meeting room, and a large well-equipped commercial kitchen.”

The hotel’s website says the property is the ‘ideal venue for single travellers, family gatherings or small functions and meetings’ with a restaurant described as ‘airy and light, and a function room.

The first floor has 10 double rooms, three twin rooms and five single rooms.

The second floor has 10 double rooms, eight single rooms and one twin room.

Current average sales are stated as £360,000, with the listing stating that this could be ‘increased significantly by an experienced operator’.