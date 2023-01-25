Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne seafront hotel put up for sale for £2,300,000

A hotel on Eastbourne seafront has been listed for sale on Zoopla for £2,300,000.

By Jacob Panons
4 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 9:49am

Eastbourne Riviera Hotel in Marine Parade was listed on Zoopla on Friday, January 20.

On the hotel’s website it says it has 36 modern en-suite bedrooms, ‘breath-taking’ sea views, a sun terrace, and a restaurant with ‘excellent cuisine, extensive wine list and well-stocked cellar’.

On the Zoopla listing it states that all rooms have access to the hotel’s facilities – which include a sauna, bar, restaurant and gym.

Eastbourne Riviera Hotel in Marine Parade
The hotel currently has a 7.8/10 rating on Booking.com from 1,338 reviews.

On the Zoopla listing it says: “On the ground floor you will find the hotel’s reception area and restaurant that can accommodate up to 150 people and can also be used for large functions with the benefit from a professional kitchen equipped with modern equipment. For smaller functions, the hotel has a conference room for up to 30 people.

"The hotel has been very well maintained and is available with no chain.

“The Eastbourne Riviera Hotel is located on Eastbourne seafront providing beautiful views and easy access to the local amenities, promenade, and pier. Eastbourne is a popular town with a collection of restaurants, traditional pubs, and wine bars. Home to plenty of attractions including adventure parks, zoos, castles, museums, and art galleries. The hotel has excellent access to rail, bus, road, and ferry connections.”

On the Zoopla listing it says HW Estate Agents is helping with the sale of the property.

The New England in Royal Parade was also listed for sale back in December.

Eastbourne Riviera Hotel has been contacted for a comment.

