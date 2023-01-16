A restaurant in the town centre has closed after almost two decades in Eastbourne.

COSMO in Seaside Road offered customers a ‘global buffet’.

Since starting in 2003, the chain has expanded and opened branches across the UK and Ireland – including in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dublin, Liverpool and Manchester.

A spokesperson from COSMO said: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we confirm we have had to make the sad decision to close COSMO Eastbourne. This important decision was made owing to factors out of our control. These are the crises facing all restaurants currently: rising energy and operational costs, the longer-term impacts of Brexit and the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COSMO in Seaside Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps

"Since we opened our first restaurant in Eastbourne in 2003 we weathered through many obstacles but unfortunately it comes to an end at this location as a result of the aforementioned factors, as with many others in our industry.

"We are hugely grateful to the many loyal customers and staff who made COSMO Eastbourne such a success and apologise for any inconvenience caused to anyone who was looking forward to a forthcoming visit to COSMO Eastbourne. We continue to offer our much-loved buffet in our other branches, which remain open.”

A resident has posted a picture on social media of a sign which they say has been put up at the Seaside Road site.

The sign says the Garden Restaurant chain has taken over the site and is hoping to open, also offering a buffet, on April 18.

COSMO had a 3.4/5 rating on Google.

