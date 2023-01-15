The Birling Gap visitor centre has closed and relocated its cafe to the rear of the site following a recent rockfall.

A sign put up by National Trust staff says the decision was made to keep visitors safe.

“The visitor building here at Birling Gap sits on a shoreline that’s constantly changing due to rising sea levels, erosion and weathering,” the sign says. “The natural processes have been occurring for centuries and have shaped the Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters that are seen here today.

"The National Trust takes a long-term view to planning for the future by working with these coastal processes where possible.

"The latest adaptations include the relocation of the cafe into the old visitor centre space further away from the cliff edge. A new visitor centre has also been created behind the cafe.”

In addition to this, the old section of the building, closer to the cliff edge, will be taken down later this year for visitor's safety.

