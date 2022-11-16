A shop in Eastbourne is set to close after more than 10 years in the town centre.

Steve Hansen, who owns Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium in Grove Road, said the shop will shut after Christmas. He explained that the shop has been hit by the cost of living crisis and fewer tourists buying from the business.

The owner, who called the shop his life, said: "I have used it as a way of having a laugh and meeting people. People pop in for a coffee and a chat."

The Eastbourne resident, who has owned the shop for 12 years, said he will be mostly selling items online after Christmas.

Steve Hansen at Little Chelsea Antiques Emporium in Eastbourne

Mr Hansen explained that he does not know what the plans are for the site in Grove Road – but said he believes people are interested in the location.

The owner said he has enjoyed being part of the community.

The shop currently has ‘bargains galore’ as it looks to close, according to Mr Hansen.

