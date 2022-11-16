Edit Account-Sign Out
Another Christmas event confirmed for Eastbourne town centre

Another Christmas event, including a firework finale, is set to take place in Eastbourne town centre.

By Jacob Panons
4 minutes ago
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 10:40am

Little Chelsea Festive Fun and Fireworks will go ahead in South Street and Grove Road on Thursday, December 1, from 3pm-8pm, according to Your Eastbourne BID.

A spokesperson from the group said: “Little Chelsea will be full of local trade stalls selling a brilliant variety of food and drink, there will be live music, kid’s rides, Santa’s grotto, an elf hunt, a fancy dress competition and more. There will also be a firework finale at 7pm. We hope to see you there.”

Your Eastbourne BID said the town’s Christmas lights will be switched at an event on Thursday, November 24, at 6pm. As part of the celebration there will also be live music, choirs, entertainment, children's rides and specialist stalls.

Eastbourne's Little Chelsea Little Christmas event in 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The group is also opening an ice rink and a festive market by the railway station on December 1.

