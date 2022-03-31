Eastbourne’s award-winning pub crowned one of the most family-friendly in the country

The Crown & Anchor won the award in recognition of its family friendly pub offer, live music and vital role in its community sponsoring countless local sports teams over the years from football and rugby to roller derby and boxing – plus many more.

It was recognised by judges for its weekly quiz events that have raised numerous funds for local charities by giving local people the opportunity to nominate a charity each week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Likewise, it was also recognised by judges for offering its function room for free to various community groups and organisations who need a meeting space, ranging from environmental focused groups such as Plastic Free Eastbourne and Greenpeace, to folk clubs, the Dickens Society, Round Table and many more.

Winners on stage at the Green King Night of Excellence Awards

The Night of Excellence Awards celebrate the success of great licensees and the businesses they run in partnership with Greene King Pub Partners.

They comprise of 14 awards ranging from Community Pub of the Year to Entertainment Pub of the Year, which are all sponsored by key suppliers to the pub sector and well-known brands such as Coca-Cola, Diageo and Aspall. Entrants go through a strict judging process including mystery visits in order to be crowned award winners.

This year, the awards were given at a grand ceremony and dinner hosted at Whittlebury Hall in Towcester, Northamptonshire.

The event was attended by numerous licensees from across the country who work with Greene King Pub Partners and many from the hospitality and pub sector.

Heidi Lane of The Crown and Anchor said: “I am so proud and delighted to have won Community Pub of the Year at the Night of Excellence Awards. For me, a pub and its community are one and the same – so I am really moved to have won this award. Thank you to all my staff and locals who support everything we do at The Crown and Anchor.

Mike O’Connor, operations director for Greene King Pub Partners, said ‘there couldn’t be a more fitting winner’ and congratulated the Crown and Anchor team.

Are you looking for community events for families in the Easter holidays. Click here for our Ultimate Easter in Eastbourne guide