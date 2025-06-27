EasyJet celebrates first flight to major French city from London Gatwick

EasyJet, London Gatwick’s largest airline, is celebrating the inaugural flights to a major city in France.

The first flight to Brest took off on June 25, and the route will continue to operate every Wednesday and Sunday throughout the summer.

The new twice-weekly services will provide travellers with a new short hop across the channel to discover France’s stunning, lesser-travelled 1,700 mile Atlantic coastline.

Proud of its maritime heritage, Brest sparkles in the summer. The city offers a wide array of sea-based activities, including a unique open-air aquarium, and is home to the International Maritime Festival.

EasyJet, London Gatwick’s largest airline, is celebrating the inaugural flights to Brest in France. Picture by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Packed full of the history of the French Navy, Brest boasts a wealth of historic sights to explore year-round.

This captivating coastal city also delights food lovers with mouth-watering gastronomy, from world-class oysters to the Breton staples such as apple cider, crepes, and gourmet galettes.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: “It’s fantastic to be celebrating the first flight to Brest in Brittany just in time for the summer holidays.

“The twice weekly service to the heart of Brittany provides our UK-based customers a convenient connection to explore North-Western France and experience its wonderful scenery and fantastic food.

“Customers now have even more choice of where to fly with great value fares and we are continuing to look for opportunities to grow our network from Gatwick.”

EasyJet is London Gatwick’s largest airline. Last year easyJet celebrated carrying 250 million passengers to and from the airport, with its first Gatwick flight taking place on 16 December 1999 to Geneva, before the carrier opened its base there in 2002.

EasyJet connects London Gatwick to major cities across Europe like Paris and Amsterdam, as well as to a range of fantastic leisure destinations such as Spain, Italy, Tunisia, Turkey and Egypt, offering value great fares and a convenient schedule for both leisure and business.