Ecclesden Park: Swift bricks pledge for Angmering development as David Wilson Homes increases its target

The first custom-designed nesting bricks for new build developments were created with the RSPB after research revealed swift populations had declined by 58 per cent between 1995 and 2018.

Since 2016, a total of 4,000 bricks have been introduced at developments across the south east. Swifts were added to the Red List for UK birds last year, meaning they are most urgent need of our help, and now David Wilson Homes has increased its nesting bricks target.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Developments, said: “Swifts are such important birds and we are pleased with the 4,000 swift bricks we have installed so far. But, we have to keep on working hard with the RSPB to give these birds even more homes, which is why we are raising our target by another 3,000 swift nesting bricks, aiming to install some 7,000 in total in our homes across the country by 2025.”

David Wilson Southern Counties, part of the Barratt brand, will install 78 swift bricks at Ecclesden Park, in Water Lane, throughout the lifetime of the site.

Every year, the swift helps announce the arrival of summer as it completes a 3,400 mile migration journey to nest and raise its young in the UK. It is the fastest bird in level flight, reaching up to 69mph, and does not touch the ground for the first three years of its life – even then only to breed, as it continues to eat, mate and even sleep in the air.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “As we continue building homes, it becomes even more important to find creative methods to welcome wildlife into our new developments.