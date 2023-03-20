It was the end of an era when staff at East Mews Dental Care in Horsham met to mark the change in ownership at the practice.

It also provided an opportunity to say farewell and thank you to Jeremy Griffiths and Andrew Tidman, who between them have clocked up an impressive 60 years of dentistry in the town.

Andrew started in 1982 and Jeremy joined him as part owner in 1993.

During their time they have seen many changes in dentistry, not least the challenges that have been thrown at the industry over the Covid years.

Jeremy, Sam and Andrew

Jeremy said: “'It's been a privilege to be part of a great caring crew at East Mews and I'm more than delighted to hand over to long term colleague Sam Shreeve.”

Andrew said: “It's a big consideration when deciding to step down, to know that the patients who have been coming to us for years will continue to receive the best treatment and advice.”

Jeremy joked that he thought it was time to hang up his gloves when he began seeing the grandchildren of some of his original patients.

Sam, who has worked alongside Jeremy and Andrew for 15 years, has plans to continue and build on the foundations that Jeremy and Andrew have put in place.

She said: “East Mews is one of the few dental practices in the area that continues to be independent, something that Jeremy, Andrew and I are understandably proud of.”

