Elusive street artist Banksy may have struck in Horsham.

That’s the belief of some residents after a new piece of artwork was spotted on a wall in Horsham town centre.

The Banksy-style painting shows a ballerina with her hands on her hips staring down at a pair of pink-patterned wellie boots.

The artwork is on the side of a building in an alleyway off Horsham’s Carfax.

The Banksy-style mural on the side of a building in Horsham town centre

And it has prompted speculation on social media about its origins and whether ‘Banksy’ might paint more in the town.

One person said: “I can’t stand graffiti but this is absolutely stunning." Another said: “Fantastic wall art.”

And another: “Love it, hope we have a few more surprises.”

Banksy previously caused a stir in Sussex when he confirmed that graffiti on the seafront in St Leonard’s was his work.

The art installation on St Leonard's seafront in Sussex which was confirmed as a Banksy original

And last month the artist confirmed that a mural in Margate was his – but it led to controversy when Thanet District Council workmen removed a fridge freezer from the site which had been part of the installation.

Banksy’s real name and identity remain unconfirmed and have been the subject of speculation since the 1990s.

His works of political and social commentary have appeared on streets, walls and bridges throughout the world.

His public ‘installations’ are regularly resold often by removing the wall on which they were painted.

Banksy is commonly believed to be Robin Gunningham born in July 1973 near Bristol.