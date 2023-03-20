Edit Account-Sign Out
Has elusive street artist Banksy struck in Horsham?

Elusive street artist Banksy may have struck in Horsham.

By Sarah Page
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:38 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:40 GMT

That’s the belief of some residents after a new piece of artwork was spotted on a wall in Horsham town centre.

The Banksy-style painting shows a ballerina with her hands on her hips staring down at a pair of pink-patterned wellie boots.

The artwork is on the side of a building in an alleyway off Horsham’s Carfax.

The Banksy-style mural on the side of a building in Horsham town centre
And it has prompted speculation on social media about its origins and whether ‘Banksy’ might paint more in the town.

One person said: “I can’t stand graffiti but this is absolutely stunning." Another said: “Fantastic wall art.”

And another: “Love it, hope we have a few more surprises.”

Banksy previously caused a stir in Sussex when he confirmed that graffiti on the seafront in St Leonard’s was his work.

The art installation on St Leonard's seafront in Sussex which was confirmed as a Banksy original
And last month the artist confirmed that a mural in Margate was his – but it led to controversy when Thanet District Council workmen removed a fridge freezer from the site which had been part of the installation.

Banksy’s real name and identity remain unconfirmed and have been the subject of speculation since the 1990s.

His works of political and social commentary have appeared on streets, walls and bridges throughout the world.

His public ‘installations’ are regularly resold often by removing the wall on which they were painted.

Banksy is commonly believed to be Robin Gunningham born in July 1973 near Bristol.

The Horsham town centre artwork is not the first time questions have been raised over whether the artist has visited the town. A few years ago ‘Banksy-style’ rats were painted on the side of Sainsbury’s in Worthing Road.

