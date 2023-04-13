ESK Eastbourne owner speaks of excitement about shop's future following closure uncertainty

ESK Warehouses, a discount store on Courtlands Road, has operated in the town for decades.
It was thought however that the store would close down after the site was listed on sale on Zoopla in March 2022 with a price tag of £4.6 million.
However the store has continued trading and owner Bob Beevis has spoken of his excitement at the shop’s future.
Owner Bob Beevis said: “ESK Eastbourne is thriving and the customers of Eastbourne are over the moon that we’re open.
"The Bean Bike café are very busy, with them looking to open a takeaway coffee shop in our Hastings shop starting in May, there currently improving there menu in Eastbourne to serve more hot food like breakfasts etc..
"Our butchers sell the cheapest meat in town and we have queues before we even open and were opening over next few weeks a new butchers in Hastings. The sweet shop/ fruit and veg are going well too.
"More importantly our garden centre has a wide range of products, as well huge range of compost and décor for the a garden were pushing every day.
“We’re a growing family run business and the more customers keep coming the more we will keep offering new services as we’re price competitive across the board. The most important thing is Eastbournians love it there, compared to the big chain shops. We listen to our customers and well worth a day out.”