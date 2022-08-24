Excitement builds as organisers outline Chichester Christmas market plans
Chichester Christmas Market organisers are in full swing with preparations for this year’s Christmas Market in the city centre.
Craft and Design Show organisers, Woodland Crafts Events Management will be transforming East Street and North Street with plans a superb array of Christmas stalls from December 3 until December 23.
A spokesperson for the organisers, Woodland Crafts, like to hear from reputable registered charities who would like to take the opportunity to raise awareness and support for their work.
The organisers are setting aside one of their stalls, free of charge, for the use of local charities.
The spokesperson said: “With the focus on quality and individuality, stallholders will be carefully selected for this lovely festive event and there will be a host of charming gifts, crafts, artwork, and unusual decorations on offer.
With scrumptious speciality food and drink to tempt visitors, as well as all the fantastic shops, cafes, and restaurants in the city, this looks like the place to make your Christmas shopping go with a flourish.”
Organisers, Woodland Crafts will also be offering help to local businesses, and to craft makers, designers and artists who want to take the opportunity to offer their products to visitors and customers from far and wide who’ll be homing in on Chichester in December.
To find out more, stallholders, visitors and charities should head to www.chichesterchristmasmarket.co.uk and get in touch with the organisers by email [email protected] or on 01243 641306.