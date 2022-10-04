The theme of the event is sustainability so the shop and its colleagues are set to promote their soft plastic recycling facilities, alongside partners like the Countryside Project, Sussex Green Living (who have a milk float that doubles as an exhibition) and Burgess Hill Repair Café.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We will have stalls with give-aways and activities for families and children, along with more information on local recycling and energy saving services.”

The Co-op store is in Terracotta Lane, Kings Weald, Burgess Hill. Picture: Google Street View

Soft plastics include items like crisp packets and bread bags. The Co-op encourages customers to rinse packaging out before bringing it to the store, then scrunch it up and put it into a blue soft plastics recycling unit.

