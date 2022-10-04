The Grade I listed Elizabethan Mansion, which was built in 1571-1590, needs an extensive roof restoration.

Wakehurst said the building work is expected to take over two years and that the mansion will get a ‘radical facelift’ in the meantime thanks to a newly commissioned installation from Australian-born artist Catherine Nelson.

Catherine will use photography of Wakehurst’s dazzling plant collections, captured over the summer, to create a ‘Planet Wakehurst’ montage.

Artist Catherine Nelson’s installation ‘Planet Wakehurst’, which is inspired by the gardens’ plant collections, is set to transform the mansion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Lecourtois, Wakehurst’s head of public programmes, said: “We have never embarked on a commission of such magnitude at Wakehurst before. Where some may have seen hoarding as an eyesore, we viewed this site as a unique canvas, giving us the amazing opportunity to platform Nelson’s beautifully striking work in the UK for the first time, and visitors a new perspective on the incredible range of plants we nurture at Wakehurst.

“We hope this will form a new life-affirming experience that will leave our visitors feeling hopeful about the important conservation research we undertake here and demonstrates our intention to preserve Wakehurst’s historic heart for generations to come.”

The montage will celebrate the beautiful plants that span the 535-acre site, including the colourful blooms of the Water Gardens and the towering redwoods of California in Horsebridge Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The art installation, Catherine’s UK premiere, will measure over 1550m2, which is the equivalent of 25 double decker buses. It will wrap around three sides of the mansion and will have a viewing platform about 33ft above ground level so people can see across the Sussex Downs.

Wakehurst said that its bats and swifts will be protected for the duration of the project. The restoration work will be phased to account for breeding and hibernating seasons with approval from Natural England. Wakehurst also said temporary roosts will be created so that there is minimal disturbance for wildlife.

The scaffolding is expected to start being built in late autumn and will take several months. Planet Wakehurst will then be installed and will be on display to the public in spring 2023.