A family-owned butchery in Bognor Regis has re-opened with an all-new look.

The Butchers Block of Craigwell reopened earlier this year after closing for refurbishment for several months.

The shop, in Barrack Lane, deals in a range of freshly cut meats, including chicken, steak, burgers and sausages.

New owner Dan Royce said he took over from his father-in-law, who retired from the trad after 36 years behind the counter. Those are big shoes to fill, but Dan says he feels more than up to the task. “He was obviously there for a few years, but I'm not daunted,” he said. “I worked with Pete for nine years previously, so I already knew the customers, already felt at home.”

Dan Royce the owner of a butchers in Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR23020802

After re-opening on January 14, the butchery has already seen a lot of success, with customers new and old flooding through the door for a taste of their fresh, high quality meat. “It's been really good to come back,” he explained. “You never know what it’s going to be like after shutting for so long – and we were closed for about three months. But we’ve been really busy.”

Family owned butchers are few and far between in the UK these days, so perhaps part of the reason for that success is the shop’s old-school approach to the trade.

"We still buy whole caracasses – the entire animal – and work on it myself. I don't buy anything prepacked, I buy it as the animal. and that’s a very traditional way of doing things.”

A refurbished butchers at Bognor Regis. Pic S Robards SR23020802

