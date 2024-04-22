Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Housing association Aster Group and developer Thakeham announced on Monday, April 22, that this will be the first major net zero carbon development in Mid Sussex.

They said the Templegate development will have an estimated value of £58m with the 19-acre site forming part of the local authority’s Strategic Growth Programme.

They added that all homes will be built with a sustainable specification that includes: timber frames, solar PV panels, air source heat pumps, wastewater heat recovery systems, more energy efficient windows and doors, and increased floor and roof insulation.

A computer generated artist's impression of the Templegate development in Burgess Hill. Photo: Aster Group/Thakeham

Amanda Williams, chief investment officer at Aster Group, said: “Having previously established a strong working relationship with Thakeham, we’re proud to be coming together again, this time through this joint venture, to deliver an exciting net zero carbon scheme in Mid Sussex. I strongly believe that adopting a collaborative and targeted approach to housebuilding is crucial given the acute housing shortage, as we continue on our mission to deliver the quality, sustainable homes our communities so desperately need.”

Rob Boughton, founder and chief executive at Thakeham said: “We are thrilled to partner with Aster Group to deliver this pioneering zero carbon development in Burgess Hill. Sustainability is at the forefront of Thakeham’s design from the outset and a guiding principle in everything we do - and this development with Aster will set a new benchmark for sustainable living.”

The companies said the combination of renewable energy and efficiency means that carbon emissions from operating the homes will leave no carbon footprint. They said the homes are being built now with construction expected to finish in spring 2026. The properties will range from one-bed apartments to four-bed houses with 27 affordable homes and nine more available through the government’s First Homes scheme.

