Flare Audio triumphs with Female Business Leader Award

Recognising the achievements of female business leaders across the South East, the Awards hail entrepreneurs, with a rigorous judging process that saw shortlisted nominees interviewed by the judges.

Roberts was announced as winner of the ‘Large Business of the Year award’, recognising her hard work and dedication to the team of 23 Flare employees that have achieved big things across the past ten years. This includes sales of their innovative audio products across 186 countries and amassing an impressive following of over 3.4 million people on social media.

The company has also received praise from a host of well-known names across the fields of music and entertainment, including national treasure, Stephen Fry. He commented: “This is a company that thinks, it thinks about acoustical engineering, it thinks about music. It's thrilling to have a British company with brilliant, innovative designers and inventors.”

Flare Audio's Naomi Roberts.

Flare’s products include industry-recognised distortion minimising earphones and a range of clever audio innovations, including its best-selling Calmer range, that uniquely soften the stressful elements of sound – without blocking what you hear, for a calmer life.