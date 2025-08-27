Florist returns to East Wittering
Vintage and Bloom opened at the beginning of the month and its owner Chris has been thrilled by the reception she has received from locals and tourists alike.
“The support has been overwhelming, really wonderful,” she said.
“Vintage and floristry are the two main passions in my life and to be able to combine the two is very exciting,” said Chris, who has given up a career in education to open the new shop in the village.
The floristry side will cater for all customers whether they want a single stem, a bouquet, or flowers for a wedding or a funeral. The vintage stock which gives the whole store a wonderful ambience is provided by antique and vintage dealers from Arundel, Petworth, Midhurst and Storrington, providing a wide mix of goods for customers to peruse and buy from vintage toys to furniture.
The return of a dedicated florist to the coastal village has been widely welcomed as East Wittering has a growing reputation as one of the best high streets in the country for local shopping. The village boasts two independent greengrocers, two butchers, two bakers, two fishmongers, two toy shops, an old-fashioned candy store, two vintage shops, two jewellers, two surf shops, as well as gift and charity shops, hairdressers and beauty parlours, pet shops and dog groomers, and a growing range of restaurants and cafes.