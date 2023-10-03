A Brighton-based dog walking and training company wants to bring a new dog day care facility to Handcross.

The rough location of Rooddog's proposed facility on land to the west of London Road in Hanscross. Photo: Google Maps

Rooddog has applied to Mid Sussex District Council, through its agent James Breckell Architects, to change the use of land to the west of London Road.

It wants to use former agricultural land for the facility, creating a reception timber cabin and four timber cabins for dog shelters, while re-using the existing access gate and perimeter fencing.

The application is at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications (DM/23/2398).

The transport statement report by GTA Civils and Transport said: “The majority of the site would be split into four areas, segregated by fences. This details agility equipment, hay bales, a sensory garden, and an area for obedience. All storage will be on site. A reinforced gravel surface at the front of the site will be used as a dog drop off area by company vans, as well as parking of associated vans and staff parking.”

It said the facility would hold up to 30 dogs at a time, but said no dogs would be there overnight. The site is 4,352 square metres and the application said there would be three full-time employees with opening hours being Monday to Friday (9am-4pm).

The company also said it would minimise noise in its Noise Statement. They said: “Here at Rooddog, we are committed to dog welfare. That involves keeping dogs comfortable and feeling safe, which will minimise noise in any case. Dogs are quiet if they are stimulated on other things and are not bored.”

The company said that a typical day would begin with scent work where treats would be loaded into each paddock for dogs to find. They said: “Each week will be changing new mental stimulation games to start the day – bacon bubbles, find games, iced fruit lollies etc.”

The statement said there would be four sections in the day care to keep dogs stimulated, including: an agility section with an A Frame, weave and tunnel; a water splash fun park; a sensory garden with herbs, mirrored objects and different textures to walk on; and an obedience section that teaches the basics.

The company said: “Each dog will get a good hour in each paddock, then will rotate into the next paddock of fun.”

There would also be a naptime at lunch, followed by more fun for the dogs in each area afterwards. Rooddog said hedgerows would be planted along the right hand side of the day care to minimise distractions and barking.

The transport statement said the site will be accessed from Hyde Estate Road from the B2114.

The application has received several objections, mainly concerned about the loss of green space.

One resident is worried the facility could cause increased traffic and danger on the roads. But the traffic statement said the ‘low level of accidents’ in the area over the past five years ‘does not suggest that the proposed development would have an impact to the risk of highway incidents’. It said: “The number of daily trips to and from the site is minimal and it is unlikely that vehicles will meet one another and result in a vehicle conflict.”