A company has applied to demolish the vacant Friday Ad buildings in Sayers Common to make way for a new Porsche centre.

Sytner Group has applied, via Axis 3 Design, to knock down the FM House buildings in London Road and develop a centre for the sale and service of motor vehicles, including a workshop, parts storage, office accommodation and an MOT facility.

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/23/2039.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design and access statement said: “The site comprises a vacant developed site with two linked buildings, formerly office accommodation and production facility.”

Sytner Group has applied to knock down the FM House buildings in London Road, Sayers Common, and build a new Porsche centre. Photo: Mid Sussex District Council

It said: “Sytner Group have operated the Porsche Business Mid Sussex for many years. The existing Centre is located at Innovation Drive, Burgess Hill, RH15 9TW. The business at this location would close upon relocation to this site.”

It continued: “The growth of the Porsche Cars Business and the transition to electric vehicles demands specialist facilities to maintain and repair battery electric vehicles. This includes a considerable demand for technical training associated with the changeover to electric vehicles.”

The statement said relocating the business would secure 55 jobs and create 15 new ones. It said: “Additionally, the new development is designed, in time, to create up to an additional 10 jobs of various kinds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added that the jobs available would need skills including; management, accounting, administration and driving. Skilled technicians would also be needed, it said, so the workshop would also be used as a training base.

The application aims increase the number of parking spaces from 109 to 234, with three new spaces for motorcycles, six for bicycles and two new disabled spaces.

The design and access statement said the contemporary design of the new centre would use high quality materials. It said: “Elevations use a combination of metal cladding systems in conjunction with curtain wall glazing systems and green wall elements.” But it said existing tree planting would be retained and the scale of the centre would be in keeping with the established use of the site.