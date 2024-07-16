Former MET officer turned gold dealer opens Worthing shop
Cameo Coins buys UK and world coinage as well as gold, jewellery and scrap metals for fair and transparent rates, beating out High Street jewellers and online traders. The Broadwater-based business is run by ex-Metropolitan Police Officer Nick Young, who founded Cameo Coins in 2020.
The new Cameo Coins shop is located at 3-5 Broadwater Street East in the former NatWest Bank, which closed in May 2023.
Owner Nick developed a passion for coins after inheriting a coin collection from his grandfather.
"I learned a lot from sorting through his coins during Lockdown and soon started buying and selling on Facebook," said Nick.
"When I was new to the world of coins and precious metals, I thought it was shrouded in mystery. It was hard to work out how much things were really worth, and I wished I could just have a straightforward, face-to-face conversation with someone.
"When I started Cameo Coins I wanted to offer a personal service for people looking to sell coins and jewellery they no longer want. Opening a shop in Worthing is a real dream because it gives our existing customers and newcomers a place to come and meet us for themselves.
"At Cameo Coins we display our prices in our window, and all our valuations are no-obligation. We’re not high-pressure salesmen; if you’ve found somewhere that can beat our price, we’ll shake your hand! No hard feelings!"
Day-to-day operations at Cameo Coins are run by Nick, his wife Amy, and close family friend Tyler. The business is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10am through 4pm, with early closing on the weekend.
The shop offers a secure counter service for high-value transactions and has a range of pre-owned jewellery and watches for sale, as well as collectable coins. Home appointments are also available.
Nick added: "We would encourage you to come down and meet us or drop us a phone call. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just looking to cash in some unwanted items, we’re here to help."
