Franco Manco prepares for Chichester opening

The self-proclaimed ‘sourdough pizza pioneers’ announced their latest restaurant would be opening in the former Russell and Bromley site in South Street on their website.

Part of the opening plans include a competition to grab a slice of the action with a chance to win a table on the opening night.

On its website the chain said: "We will be opening our doors in Chichester this year.

The former Russell and Bromley site, soon to be Franco Manca, in South Street.

“To be the first to know when we open, and to be in with the chance of winning a table at our opening night, enter your details below. Winners will be contacted a minimum of four days ahead of the event.

“We don’t overcomplicate. We don’t overprice. We don’t stuff crusts. We do sourdough pizza, as it should be.

"Our slow-rising sourdough is made on site daily. It’s blast cooked at 450°C meaning the flavour, aroma and moisture cannot escape. We top it with traditional ingredients sourced from small suppliers across Italy and the UK. Our pizzas start from £5.95, and we’ve always got daily changing specials.”

Plans submitted earlier this year sought permission for outdoor signage and trough lighting and were approved without debate on June 15.