The signs, with trough lighting, were approved by the planning committee on Wednesday (June 15) without debate, for the former home of Russell and Bromley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The committee received objections from the city council and the Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee.

The former described the illumination as ‘unacceptable’ while the latter said it would ‘harm the character and appearance of the Conservation Area’.