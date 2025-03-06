Free business finance roadshow launches in Brighton

With business turnover on the decline, financial uncertainty has become a growing concern for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). According to the Office for National Statistics, 62% of trading businesses are experiencing financial difficulties impacting their revenue. Now more than ever, business owners need to regain control of their finances to ensure stability and long-term success.

The roadshow aims to help businesses reduce tax, increase their cash flow and scale up profitability, ensuring long-term stability for SMEs.

Ben Steele, a certified chartered accountant and founder of ViFi, is on a mission to help SMEs take back financial control.

With rising costs and unpredictable market conditions, Steele believes that understanding cash flow, profitability, and strategic financial management is the key to overcoming these challenges.

Steele said: "Many businesses are seeing a downturn in revenue, and for SMEs, this can be particularly worrying. However, the real issue isn’t just the decline in turnover—it’s the lack of financial control. When businesses fully understand their financial position, they can make better decisions to safeguard their future."

He emphasises that poor financial visibility is one of the biggest roadblocks for businesses. By breaking down essential financial concepts—such as profit & loss statements and cash flow forecasting—business owners can gain clarity and take proactive steps to improve their bottom line.

"The key to navigating financial uncertainty is education and strategic planning. Many SMEs only seek financial advice when problems arise, but taking a proactive approach is crucial. Understanding where your money is going, identifying inefficiencies, and planning ahead can be the difference between survival and success," Steele continued.

To support SMEs, Steele is bringing his expertise to the ViFi Business Finance Roadshow, an event designed to equip business owners with the tools and knowledge they need to strengthen their financial position.

The roadshow, starting in Brighton on March 20th, will provide practical insights on financial management, profitability strategies, and actionable steps to regain control.

"We want to help businesses build resilience. By providing expert insights and practical advice, we can empower business owners to take charge of their finances, make informed decisions, and ultimately drive their businesses forward."

The ViFi Virtual Finance Roadshow launches in Brighton on March 20th. Tickets are free and available on Eventbrite.