Fresh plans submitted for House of Fraser site in Chichester

The planning application (22/00062/LBC) has been with Chichester District Council's planning team since January this year but have been made public this week.

The proposals seek permission to turn 11 West Street, which was the part of House of Fraser that housed Jo Malone, into a retail unit down stairs and residential on the first floor and second floors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No 11 West Street would be 'remodelled' if the plans are successful and the planning agent has said the retail unit on the ground floor would be independent and there would be one two-bed property on the first and second floors.

West Street, Chichester

A determination deadline has been set for June 14.

In February this year, the owners of Chichester's former House of Fraser site hinted at what shoppers could see fill the unit.

The sale of the West Street building was completed in June 2020 to Interceptor Opportunities Ltd.