The plan aims to connect more than 18,500 homes to the network over the next 18 months while creating more than 120 jobs.

But the ISP has warned there will be some disruption while the work is carried out.

Kevin Barry, chief network build officer at Giganet, said: “While we can expect some short-term disruption from the build, this will benefit the local area tremendously in the long-term. Large or small, we’re connecting communities and making sure that no one is left behind.”

Giganet has earmarked £20m to bring full fibre broadband to Storrington and Hurstpierpoint

He said: “This is an exciting chapter for Giganet as we bring West Sussex’s smaller communities up to speed with full fibre services. Over the past few years there’s been a surge in demand for faster, more reliable broadband. For us this also means providing customers with an offering that’s grounded in honesty and simplicity – from flexible contracts to no exit fees.”

Giganet added that new customers can also get their first three months free.

The company said it will work with West Sussex County Council and other local authorities, as well as community groups, to keep residents up-to-date about how the work is going and any potential roadworks.

Full fibre networks use 100 percent fibre optic cables to carry data from the exchange to the home. This differs from most digital infrastructure today and provides a more reliable connection with faster download speeds for businesses, homeworkers and gamers.

Giganet specialises in full fibre connectivity and telecoms for homes and businesses. With almost 20 years of experience in business communications, the company formally launched its Giganet brand in 2018. Today it reaches more than eight million premises across the country. Its build plans for the UK have been backed by £250million of private investment. Giganet recently won the award for Overall Fibre Provider of the Year at the 2022 Fibre Provider Awards.

The ISP expects the overall project to be finished by early 2024 but said the first services will go live sooner.

West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

