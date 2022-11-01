In 24 more photos: a look back at Burgess Hill, Cuckfield and Lindfield Bonfire Nights in 2010
Bonfire Night 2022 is nearly here and families across Mid Sussex are looking forward to a spectacular evening of fireworks and fun.
By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
In this third photo gallery we take a look back at previous Lindfield, Cuckfield and Burgess Hill events from 2010.
Can you spot any familiar faces among the revellers?
This is the final set of pictures from the Mid Sussex Times photo archive for this year.