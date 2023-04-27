Gatwick Airport reveals new brand and refreshed vision  to celebrate next phase of growth

London Gatwick has today unveiled its new brand identity and refreshed vision, reflecting its strong ongoing recovery from the pandemic, providing a platform for the airport’s next phase of growth and supporting significant economic opportunities for the region.

Acknowledging the airport’s proud history, the new, modernised brand is designed to reaffirm and showcase London Gatwick’s position as a major international gateway. It also recognises the airport as part of the broader VINCI Airports network.

The vision – To be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey – focuses on delivering a personalised experience to meet passengers’ individual needs. Underpinning the vision is a strengthened focus and investment on simplifying the journey through the airport by focusing on ease, efficiency and experience. This will allow passengers more time to shop, have a drink, or finish some last-minute work calls or emails.

London Gatwick is celebrating the next phase of growth with launch of new brand and refreshed vision

Accompanying the new brand and vision is an exciting multi-million pound development programme. This significant programme of investment includes the expansion and refurbishment of departure lounges to create more modern, appealing spaces for passengers, while at the same time considering the airport’s sustainability goals.

It will also focus on accelerating automation in cutting-edge improvements across check-in and boarding, as well as enhanced airfield technology. A multi-million-pound upgrade of Gatwick Airport railway station is also on-track for completion later this year.

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, London Gatwick said: “This is a perfect time for us to launch our new brand and refreshed vision, as we head into our second year of recovery from the global pandemic and look to embark on a very promising chapter of growth.

“We are taking a multi-dimensional approach, combining investment in airport development, along with a new visual identity, to rejuvenate the image of London Gatwick. We expect this will translate to more people choosing to fly from the airport, with even more exciting destinations for passengers.

“Our previous brand served us well for over 10 years, but it’s now the right time to modernise and update our airport. As we look ahead to future growth, our refreshed brand celebrates the past and brings us into the future.”

The new branding can already be seen across many of Gatwick’s digital and social channels, as well as key focal points within the airport. Over the coming months passengers, airport partners and colleagues will see it come to life across the airport.