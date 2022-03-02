Gatwick Airport set to host Travelodge recruitment event next week

Travelodge is looking for enthusiastic, motivated and committed people to join its team in Gatwick, and a recruitment event is being held from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Tuesday, March 8 at the Travelodge Gatwick Airport Central.

Those with a keen interest in becoming part of the Travelodge story are invited to come along for a chat to find out more about the business and what it’s like to work with Travelodge.

A Travelodge recruitment open day is set to be held at Gatwick Airport next week. Picture by Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Available roles include housekeeping assistant, bar café team member and cleaners, and interviews will be conducted during the open day

Joining Travelodge opens the door to training, coaching and great career progression. The company’s successful in-house management development programme, Aspire, has helped thousands of entry-level colleagues to progress within the business into a management job.

Colleagues also receive a host of benefits when joining the business, including 50 per cent off hotel stays, a pension scheme and life insurance.

Travelodge representatives will be on hand throughout the day to answer questions and provide information to potential applicants.

Travelodge Recruitment Event at Travelodge Gatwick Airport Central – date, time and details:

Tuesday, March 8 2022

10.30 am – 4.30 pm

Travelodge Gatwick Airport Central, Povey Cross Road, Gatwick, ENG RH6 0BE

Dress code: Casual