Giant butterfly lands in Littlehampton on Morrisons Butterfly Trail, raising money for Together for Short Lives

​​A special butterfly that has been travelling across the south landed in Littlehampton as part of the Morrisons Butterfly Trail, helping to raise money for Together for Short Lives.

The Littlehampton store has twinned with Chesnut Tree House, near Arundel, through Morrisons' chosen charity, so all the money raised will go to the Sussex children's hospice.

The trail has seen a giant butterfly travelling across the south coast from store to store and it was taken to Littlehampton on Thursday by the Bognor team.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said: "We had our Together for Short Lives fundraiser on Friday, a tombola that was enjoyed by all, and Freddie Tandy, the mayor of Littlehampton, joined in and helped.

Morrisons' Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn, store manager Shaun Schofield and ops manager Kirk Jenson hand the butterfly to Coffees and Creams manager Lisa for delivery to Worthing. Picture: Morrisons / Submitted

"We’ve also been selling homemade butterfly-themed goodies, activity packs, key rings, hair accessories, pens and badges in August and we have raised £1,000."

The butterfly was then taken to the Worthing store for a fundraising event on Saturday.