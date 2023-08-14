BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Giant butterfly lands in Littlehampton on Morrisons Butterfly Trail, raising money for Together for Short Lives

​​A special butterfly that has been travelling across the south landed in Littlehampton as part of the Morrisons Butterfly Trail, helping to raise money for Together for Short Lives.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:09 BST

The Littlehampton store has twinned with Chesnut Tree House, near Arundel, through Morrisons' chosen charity, so all the money raised will go to the Sussex children's hospice.

The trail has seen a giant butterfly travelling across the south coast from store to store and it was taken to Littlehampton on Thursday by the Bognor team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said: "We had our Together for Short Lives fundraiser on Friday, a tombola that was enjoyed by all, and Freddie Tandy, the mayor of Littlehampton, joined in and helped.

Morrisons' Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn, store manager Shaun Schofield and ops manager Kirk Jenson hand the butterfly to Coffees and Creams manager Lisa for delivery to Worthing. Picture: Morrisons / SubmittedMorrisons' Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn, store manager Shaun Schofield and ops manager Kirk Jenson hand the butterfly to Coffees and Creams manager Lisa for delivery to Worthing. Picture: Morrisons / Submitted
Morrisons' Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn, store manager Shaun Schofield and ops manager Kirk Jenson hand the butterfly to Coffees and Creams manager Lisa for delivery to Worthing. Picture: Morrisons / Submitted

"We’ve also been selling homemade butterfly-themed goodies, activity packs, key rings, hair accessories, pens and badges in August and we have raised £1,000."

The butterfly was then taken to the Worthing store for a fundraising event on Saturday.

Coffees and Creams, a Littlehampton ice cream and bubble tea business, kindly transported the butterfly and delivered it to Worthing community champion Jo Easey.

Related topics:Jo EaseyMorrisonsBognorSussexArundel