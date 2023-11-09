Giving Tree returns to Morrisons in Littlehampton and charity for 2023 is announced
Organised by Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn, the Giving Tree allows customers to choose a donation amount and pay at the till with the rest of their shopping.
She explained: "Customers can pick up a bauble priced £1, £2 or £5 and pay at the till. In the new year, all the money raised will go to the Pantry as a gift card to spend in store.
"Thanks to all of our customers and colleagues that continue to support our community. This is the third year we have had our Giving Tree. Grace and Charlie from the Pantry came to see us and were so happy that they’d been chosen."
Inside Rustington Pantry, where people struggling to feed themselves and their family are given valuable support
People struggling to feed themselves and their families are being supported by Rustington Parish Church and the work at the Pantry has gone beyond providing food to building friendships and offering support in a variety of ways.
Since the Pantry opened at St Peter and St Paul's Church in October 2021, the number of families it helps has doubled, with around 100 bags of food now being given out each week. Each household can choose ten items from those supplied by the church and its supporters, as well as fresh fruit and vegetables donated by UK Harvest and Littlehampton Community Fridge, and a frozen meal donated by COOK Rustington.