Giving Tree returns to Morrisons in Littlehampton and charity for 2023 is announced

​​The Giving Tree at Morrisons in Littlehampton is back for the third year and this time, all money raised from customers will go to St Peter and St Paul's Pantry in Rustington.

Organised by Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn, the Giving Tree allows customers to choose a donation amount and pay at the till with the rest of their shopping.

She explained: "Customers can pick up a bauble priced £1, £2 or £5 and pay at the till. In the new year, all the money raised will go to the Pantry as a gift card to spend in store.

"Thanks to all of our customers and colleagues that continue to support our community. This is the third year we have had our Giving Tree. Grace and Charlie from the Pantry came to see us and were so happy that they’d been chosen."

Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn shows Charlie and Grace Sims from St Peter and St Paul's Pantry in Rustington how the Giving Tree works