Golfer Megan aiming high with support of Persimmon Homes

A title-winning teenage golfer has thanked Persimmon Homes for their sponsorship ahead of a Ladies’ Day golf event.

Megan Dawson, a second-year student at The Golf College, based at Lindfield Golf Club near Haywards Heath, is currently working with her peers to host a Ladies’ Day at the club.

The event is part of the student’s BTEC course in sporting excellence and performance and will see them coach the participants before they compete against one another on the course.

Megan, who has a scholarship to study golf full-time at the New Mexico Junior College from August, approached five-star housebuilder Persimmon Homes South East to sponsor the event through their Community Champions fund.

Last week, fresh from being crowned the Essex Ladies County Champion, she was presented with a cheque for £1,000 plus branded golf umbrellas to offer the players.

The 18-year-old said: “I would like to thank Persimmon for this most generous donation to our Ladies’ Day event. This contribution will greatly support our Year 2 students in making the day a resounding success for all the participating ladies and the broader community.”

Martin Crick, Managing Director, Persimmon Homes South East, said: “We are delighted to sponsor Megan’s event and play a part in her golfing journey. Megan clearly has talent and we wish her every success, not only with her charity event but also in her ongoing golfing career.

“Persimmon Homes are proud to support the local community through our grants and help people like Megan reach their goals.”

Joining the presentation was Cllr Anne-Marie Cooke, Mid Sussex District Council member for Lindfield Ward, and she said: “It was a delight to meet the talented Megan the day after her superb win at the Essex Ladies County Championship.

“As a student at the Golf College, Lindfield Golf Club, I was impressed to hear that Megan is also playing a key role in organising an event for female players and has secured a fantastic £1,000 sponsorship from Persimmon Homes from their Community Champion Grant Scheme, designed to support the local communities in which they work."