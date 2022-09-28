Grasshopper Communications expands into the South East

Director Georgina Law, who heads up Grasshopper’s new office, and Grasshopper’s managing director, Clare Jones

Grasshopper was founded in Cardiff in 2015 with a mission to deliver campaigns that engage communities and bring lasting positive change.

It specialises in regeneration, housing, infrastructure, and renewable energy, and already has a portfolio of south east clients including Taylor Wimpey, Shanly Homes and Bloor Homes.

Director Georgina Law, who heads up Grasshopper’s new office, which is located near Gatwick Airport, said: “We are already working with some fantastic clients in the South and East of England, helping communities get

a say about where they live and work.

“Opening an office in the region is an exciting step for Grasshopper and we’re looking forward to being even closer to our clients and partners so we can continue to support more planning and infrastructure projects.”

Grasshopper’s managing director, Clare Jones, added: “As a result of the energy crisis and growing focus on the climate emergency, we’ve seen a massive increase in demand for support across the decarbonisation and

renewable energy sectors, which has brought growth for us as a business. We’re excited to work with more organisations to bring positive change.”

