Little Flower Shop owner Emily Kent, 29, said the past year and a half has been an ‘incredible journey’.
She told the Middy that she decided to start her own business after Covid restrictions ended.
The shop, which is at 28 Church Road, sells a variety of plants and pre-made bouquets, as well as flowers for weddings, funerals, Easter, Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day.
Emily, who lives in Crawley, said: “We have lots of different flowers and every week we get something different.” She added: “We have various fresh cut flowers, and then we have house plants, garden plants, shrubs and things like that.”
People can purchase fresh flowers in the store or order them to be delivered via e-florist. Call 01444 871214, email [email protected] or visit littleflowershopburgesshill.co.uk.
Emily also said she goes to London’s Covent Garden twice a week for stock.
She explained that her business does a lot of work for Bridee Whyte Independent Funeral Services in Haywards Heath too, and said she has risen to the challenge of getting together last-minute orders.
She said she has previously worked in florists, having started by working Saturdays at a shop in London as a teenager, but this is the first time she has owned her own business. “It’s challenging sometimes but it’s still enjoyable and it's a great success at the moment,” she said.
Emily, who has an NVQ in floristry (level 5), moved in to the shop in December 2021 and opened it in January 2022. She said she loves working in Burgess Hill, calling it ‘a lovely town with lots of friendly and very supportive people’.
Little Flower Shop's opening hours are 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday and the shop is closed on Sundays. The shop offers free delivery to: BN6 Ditchling, BN6 Goddards Green, BN6 Hassocks, BN6 Hurstpierpoint, BN6 Muddleswood, BN6 Sayers Common, BN6 Westmeston, BN7 Plumpton, RH15 Burgess Hill, RH16 Haywards Heath, RH16 Sandrocks, RH17 Ansty, RH17 Cuckfield, RH17 Hickstead, RH17 Wivelsfield and RH17 Wivelsfield Green. Delivery is £4.95 to TN22, BN44, BN45, BN5.