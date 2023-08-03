Business is blooming at a Burgess Hill flower shop that only opened at the beginning of 2022.

Little Flower Shop owner Emily Kent, 29, said the past year and a half has been an ‘incredible journey’.

She told the Middy that she decided to start her own business after Covid restrictions ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop, which is at 28 Church Road, sells a variety of plants and pre-made bouquets, as well as flowers for weddings, funerals, Easter, Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day.

Little Flower Shop owner Emily Kent celebrates more than 18 months in business

Emily, who lives in Crawley, said: “We have lots of different flowers and every week we get something different.” She added: “We have various fresh cut flowers, and then we have house plants, garden plants, shrubs and things like that.”

People can purchase fresh flowers in the store or order them to be delivered via e-florist. Call 01444 871214, email [email protected] or visit littleflowershopburgesshill.co.uk.

Emily also said she goes to London’s Covent Garden twice a week for stock.

Little Flower Shop owner Emily Kent and colleague Karen Reid celebrate 18 months in business

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained that her business does a lot of work for Bridee Whyte Independent Funeral Services in Haywards Heath too, and said she has risen to the challenge of getting together last-minute orders.

She said she has previously worked in florists, having started by working Saturdays at a shop in London as a teenager, but this is the first time she has owned her own business. “It’s challenging sometimes but it’s still enjoyable and it's a great success at the moment,” she said.

Emily, who has an NVQ in floristry (level 5), moved in to the shop in December 2021 and opened it in January 2022. She said she loves working in Burgess Hill, calling it ‘a lovely town with lots of friendly and very supportive people’.