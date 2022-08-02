GSF Quality Hallmark Award: Worthing care home awarded Platinum Status and nominated for National Care Home of the Year

Melrose, in Wykeham Road, achieved a score of 59 out of 60 for the national Gold Standards Framework Quality Hallmark Award, in recognition of its delivery of end-of-life care during the pandemic.

Liz Seymore, registered manager, said: "This means that our staff have passed a challenging programme which improves the way we deliver end-of-life care, giving us the tools to ensure our residents live and die well.

"We make advance care plans along with residents and families so that a good death is assured when the time comes, and 100 per cent of our residents pass in their preferred setting."

The team at Melrose care home in Worthing celebrated their recent successes

Liz, who has managed the home for several years, was named Registered Manager at the West Sussex Care Accolades in March.

In awarding Platinum Status, the clinical associate said: "It was evident that staff at Melrose are passionate, genuinely caring and work well together. The staff were proud of the care they provide and always looking for ways to maintain or improve practice.