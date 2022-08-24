Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our night care assistants find the work that they do to be hugely rewarding and enjoyable, as it is varied and allows them connect with our residents on an individual basis.

Heidi Maling has worked as a night care assistant at our Linfield House care home in Worthing for four years. Here, she gives us a glimpse into what a typical night would involve and provides some tips for those working a night shift.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Before coming into work, I’ll grab a late afternoon snooze wearing my eye mask and ear plugs. I’ll pack the essentials for my shift, which includes foods that are high in energy.

Heidi Maling has worked as a night care assistant at Linfield House care home in Worthing for four years

Also in the news: See veterans' moving tribute to Rustington war veteran at his funeral with full military honours

"Once I’ve arrived on site, I’ll prepare a trolley with hot and cold drinks, sandwiches and biscuits for the residents. We then go round and catch up with them individually. I like to find out about their day – whether they have been to the hairdresser or joined in with any of the daily activities. I also like to check in on their emotions – are they feeling happy, sad or anxious?

Linfield House, Guild Care's 54-bedroom residential home with two dementia suites

“This is a great time to chat, laugh, comfort and really connect with our residents. Our handover at the start of the shift means we know if anyone needs more encouragement to eat or drink, so we can assist those that aren't able to help themselves. This is where our personal knowledge of each resident becomes key, helping us to understand who likes cold milk and biscuits, who likes it warm and who has tea, for example.

“I have regular tasks that I complete – such as cleaning and sanitising, re-stocking care cupboards, making sure linen cupboards and kitchen areas are stocked and are clean and tidy. We’ll then prepare the breakfast trays for the morning as well as checking and logging equipment such as slings or wheelchairs.

“Each night is a different experience. It can depend on which suite you may be allocated to, or what a resident's nursing needs are. Someone might not be sleeping well, or wants to have a chat. But whatever our night brings, as a team we always make sure we support each other.

“What I love is that we’re able to have a lot of one-to-one time with our residents, in a fun and peaceful environment. I often use the quiet times to catch up on my diary and plan my family’s week, but we have had students who use it as study time.”

Heidi’s top five tips for those considering night shifts in the care sector are:

• Be prepared for anything

• Use this time to get to understand your residents individually

• Ensure you get a good sleep during the day so you can stay awake and alert

• Adjust your mealtimes

• Wear comfortable shoes

To find out more about current job vacancies at Guild Care, including for night care assistants, visit our website www.guildcare.org.