See Love Island's Amy Hart and more in Worthing Carnival procession 10 years ago
As Worthing Rotary Club celebrates its centenary with a wonderful three-day carnival, we look back at the procession 10 years ago, featuring Love Island’s Amy Hart.
By Elaine Hammond
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 2:29 pm
Darth Vader, Snow White and the team from Ghost Busters were among the colourful sights at Worthing Rotary Carnival 2012. Crowds of thousands packed the seafront to take in what proved a fine festival atmosphere for the annual fundraiser.
Leading proceedings was the marching band from TS Implacable, Littlehampton’s Nautical Training Corps, swiftly followed by an array of musical floats. Highlights included the opportunity to have photos taken with an Olympic torch, plus live music and traditional games.
