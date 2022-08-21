Edit Account-Sign Out

See Love Island's Amy Hart and more in Worthing Carnival procession 10 years ago

As Worthing Rotary Club celebrates its centenary with a wonderful three-day carnival, we look back at the procession 10 years ago, featuring Love Island’s Amy Hart.

By Elaine Hammond
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 2:17 pm
Updated Sunday, 21st August 2022, 2:29 pm

Darth Vader, Snow White and the team from Ghost Busters were among the colourful sights at Worthing Rotary Carnival 2012. Crowds of thousands packed the seafront to take in what proved a fine festival atmosphere for the annual fundraiser.

Leading proceedings was the marching band from TS Implacable, Littlehampton’s Nautical Training Corps, swiftly followed by an array of musical floats. Highlights included the opportunity to have photos taken with an Olympic torch, plus live music and traditional games.

1. Worthing Carnival 2012

The marching band from TS Implacable, Littlehampton’s Nautical Training Corps, leading the carnival procession in 2012

Photo: Stephen Goodger W35808H12

2. Worthing Carnival 2012

Kate Dumbrell, Emily Warrington and Amy Hart in their Anything Goes costumes with Worthing Musical Comedy Society

Photo: Stephen Goodger

3. Worthing Carnival 2012

Worthing Boys Club showing patriotism

Photo: Stephen Goodger W35820H12

4. Worthing Carnival 2012

Glendale Theatre Arts with its Olympic theme for 2012

Photo: Stephen Goodger W35818H12

