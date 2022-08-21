See Love Island's Amy Hart and more in Worthing Carnival procession 10 years ago

Darth Vader, Snow White and the team from Ghost Busters were among the colourful sights at Worthing Rotary Carnival 2012. Crowds of thousands packed the seafront to take in what proved a fine festival atmosphere for the annual fundraiser.

Leading proceedings was the marching band from TS Implacable, Littlehampton’s Nautical Training Corps, swiftly followed by an array of musical floats. Highlights included the opportunity to have photos taken with an Olympic torch, plus live music and traditional games.

Worthing Carnival 2012 The marching band from TS Implacable, Littlehampton's Nautical Training Corps, leading the carnival procession in 2012

Worthing Carnival 2012 Kate Dumbrell, Emily Warrington and Amy Hart in their Anything Goes costumes with Worthing Musical Comedy Society

Worthing Carnival 2012 Worthing Boys Club showing patriotism

Worthing Carnival 2012 Glendale Theatre Arts with its Olympic theme for 2012