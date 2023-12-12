​Here at Guild Care’s Haviland House in Worthing, residents and staff are all feeling the festive spirit! Whether it’s bauble-making or tucking into some delicious traditional food, there’s something for everyone to enjoy with us this winter.

Haviland House care home offers dedicated residential and nursing care in an environment built specifically for people with dementia. The home consists of five households, each suited to the varying needs of people living with dementia. This ensures that our residents always receive the right level of care, no matter what stage they’re at in their journey with us.

Festivities for all

This Christmas, we're throwing our very own festive party, as well as setting up a cosy Santa's Grotto where everyone can take part in a range of Christmas-themed activities. Residents’ families and loved ones are also more than welcome to join in with the fun – with gift-giving, arts and crafts, and more.

We’ll also be putting on a traditional Christmas lunch, where residents and their loved ones can enjoy a delicious meal, along with fun games, stories, and laughter. When it comes to the festive period, our aim is to create a warm community atmosphere. We go the extra mile to make sure that our residents feel a strong sense of stability and continuity and we want everyone to know that, at Haviland House, they’re part of a loving family.

As Kerri Sparrowe, our dedicated care needs co-ordinator and dementia lead, says: "Celebrating and socialising can have a really positive impact on people living with dementia. For our team, it’s really important that Haviland House feels like a place where everyone feels safe, cared for and loved.”

A special time for reminiscence

Beyond the holiday celebrations, the team at Haviland House recognise the importance of providing tailored and adaptable care over the Christmas period, which can be an emotional time for some of the people living with us.

For those whose dementia symptoms are more advanced, we offer Christmas-themed sensory music therapy. These sessions embody our approach to holistic care, helping to soothe and comfort our residents, whilst giving them a special opportunity to reconnect with the past.

As Kerri Sparrowe explains: “Music, and sensory therapy as a whole, is a great way for people to access memories, feelings and emotions that they may otherwise find difficult to get in touch with. It’s so heartwarming to see everyone connect over their favourite songs, especially at Christmas-time.”

Guild Care offers a full range of expert care tailored to varying needs across our three care homes. This includes residential care, 24/7 nursing as standard, expert dementia support and palliative care. Our inclusive services across our Haviland House, Linfield House, and Caer Gwent homes cater to varying needs, providing stability, peace of mind, and a forever home for all as care requirements evolve.