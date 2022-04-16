Hailsham father made to bin 1,000 Kinder eggs due to salmonella fears

Radley Mason has been buying the eggs for an event this Easter weekend (April 15-18) since January.

The plan was for the eggs to be used in the Little Red Riding Hood Easter train ride.

However Ferrero, the company behind Kinder, has now had to recall thousands of the eggs because some people have been infected with salmonella.

Hailsham father has to bin 1,000 Kinder eggs due to salmonella fears. Photo from Castledon Commercial Photography. SUS-220416-100752001

The Food Standards Agency confirmed the following products are being recalled:

• Kinder Egg Hunt Kit

• Kinder Mini eggs

• Kinder Surprise

Radley said he found out when he was buying a bulk of Kinder eggs from Tesco and staff members told him they couldn’t sell them for legal reasons, he looked it up online and found out the full story.

He said, “I rang Fererro and they told me I’d get a voucher in 28 days, that was no help to me as I wouldn’t need to buy that many eggs again and I needed them for this weekend – 28 days would be too late.”

Radley said the eggs will have cost him between £300-400.

Despite the last-minute change, Radley said he managed to bulk buy a different brand of egg in time to use for the event.

A spokesperson for the FSA said, “If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, please contact the Ferrero consumer careline on [email protected] or 0330 053 8943”