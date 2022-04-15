Page 1 of 3
PICTURES: Eastbourne family wins dream job for Butlin’s
A family from Eastbourne won a competition run by Butlin’s to be named ‘the UK’s most fun-loving family’. Butlin’s ran a nationwide competition to find its first ever ‘Funbassadors’. More than 15,000 families applies, but Eastbourne family – the Delaneys – were crowned the winners. The Delaney family is made up of mum Sarah, dad Nathan, 14-year-old Declan and eight-year-old Amelia.
By India Wentworth
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:05 pm